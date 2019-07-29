Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Huber Capital Management Decreased Holding by $2.59 Million; Yorktown Management & Research Co Holds Stake in Invesco LTD (IVZ)

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 25,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,090 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71 million, down from 269,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80M shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties: JPMorgan to Move Into New Washington, D.C., Facility in 2021; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – SKF SKFb.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 180 FROM SKR 175; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel on Trade Tensions, Fed Policy (Video); 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Invesco Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 5.36 million shares traded or 14.15% up from the average. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 27.88% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.31% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 29/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EQQQ Fund: Net Asset Value(s); 16/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Holding(s) in Company; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 19/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California; 03/05/2018 – Invesco Muni-Bond Funds Seize on Surging Demand From Overseas; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q EPS 62c

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares to 29,921 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

