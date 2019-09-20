Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Homrich & Berg Has Increased Its Position by $356,865; Workday (WDAY) Shareholder Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $410,615

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13M shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 13.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 3,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 27,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 24,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 20.34 million shares traded or 72.86% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – UBS’S DANIELE APA IS SAID TO PLAN RETURNING TO JPMORGAN; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Returns to Indonesia’s Good Graces; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan revamps its stock trading business in a sign of the changes sweeping through Wall Street; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 11/05/2018 – SWISS RE AG SRENH.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 120 FROM SFR 110; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Net $8.71B; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,502 shares to 8,193 shares, valued at $2.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 2,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 714,592 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Postmates Raises $225M, Nears Initial Public Offering – Benzinga” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan cut at Buckingham on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Learnbonds.com‘s news article titled: “Singapore’s OCBC Becomes the First Bank to Join JP Morgan’s Blockchain Network – LearnBonds” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Navellier & Assocs Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,181 shares. Lbmc Advisors holds 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,191 shares. Capital Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.51% or 82,929 shares in its portfolio. Kepos LP invested in 1.97% or 173,150 shares. 5,352 are owned by Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com. 47,159 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 9,032 shares. Gluskin Sheff & reported 180,161 shares stake. 65,789 were accumulated by Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Alps Advsr holds 0.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.08M shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Co Nj owns 187,070 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. 279,764 were reported by Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas. Kistler invested in 18,132 shares. Cap Ca has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “(Exclusive) Akram Razor’s Updated Views On SaaS Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IGV, ADSK, EA, WDAY – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Factors Likely to Influence Workday’s (WDAY) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.