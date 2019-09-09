Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake; Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Lowered Its Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $385,632 as Stock Price Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 71,681 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $119.33. About 941,464 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 9,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 97,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.89 million, down from 107,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades $139 Mn Of Prime Jumbo Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust From 2015 To 2017; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SEES EQUITY-TRADING STRENGTH CONTINUING; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO DAVID JOYCE SPEAKS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management seeks China A-share research edge; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Sandler Capital has invested 0.5% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 44,357 shares. Shell Asset Management has invested 0.34% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Ameriprise Fin Inc has 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Monroe National Bank & Trust Trust Mi accumulated 10,166 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc has 0.08% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 6,198 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Co Limited Company accumulated 4,270 shares or 0% of the stock. Stadion Money Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il reported 4,150 shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 34 shares. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) has invested 0.19% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Intersect Limited Liability stated it has 21,694 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated holds 0.07% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 744,033 shares. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.31% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 2.12M shares.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Waste Management (WM) Reports Election of William B. Plummer to Board – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,161 shares to 268,048 shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $488.93 million for 25.94 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Cloudera, Twitter And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 5 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 11,661 shares to 22,586 shares, valued at $4.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pitcairn owns 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 38,008 shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt reported 70,285 shares. 59,973 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,197 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Cap Management LP reported 30,000 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Florida-based Steinberg Asset has invested 0.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry And holds 2,464 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Old Dominion Capital Mngmt holds 28,934 shares. Murphy Management holds 99,598 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 1.14M are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Wilsey Asset Mgmt owns 153,142 shares.