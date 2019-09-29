Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Raised Its Position by $70.84 Million; Whitebox Advisors Position in Bunge Limited (BG) Lowered by $3.69 Million as Stock Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 67,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 572,133 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.87 million, down from 639,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $56.54. About 475,425 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 01/04/2018 – Bus World (PH): Bunge struggles to sell sugar trading operation; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Cash Used by Operations About $1.5B; 15/05/2018 – Bunge Makes Initial Filing in Brazil for IPO of its Sugar Milling Business; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE SAYS ABOUT 2/3 OF MARKET-TO-MARKET LOSSES TO REVERT IN 2Q; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO PRESSURE BUNGE TO SELL ITSELF: DJ; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 10/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 10; 02/05/2018 – Bunge 1Q Adjusted Total Segment EBIT $85M

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2379.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 638,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 665,018 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.35M, up from 26,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global March Services PMI: Summary; 09/05/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 14 EUROS FROM 13.5 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ECM EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WU IS SAID TO BE LEAVING BANK; 13/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 09/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q-End Tangible Book Value Per Share $54.05, Up 4%; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF

Since May 21, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $12.93 million activity. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $205,600 was bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV. Shares for $8.16 million were bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO. 19,750 shares valued at $1.01M were bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $2.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 8.00 million shares to 21.13M shares, valued at $37.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 1.88 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 27.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold BG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 105.99 million shares or 0.38% less from 106.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.37M are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Fruth reported 0.61% stake. Stifel Corp invested in 16,091 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 111,026 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,447 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 20,313 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.03% or 55,323 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru accumulated 11,043 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Ltd holds 808,517 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company owns 609,577 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% or 18,730 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 24,625 shares. 387,776 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Jefferies Group Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 30,006 shares.

Analysts await Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, down 75.79% or $1.91 from last year’s $2.52 per share. BG’s profit will be $86.35M for 23.17 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Bunge Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.87% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.42% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Willingdon Wealth Management owns 61,096 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 262,766 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 2.07% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,000 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 7,900 shares. Frontier Inv invested in 23,499 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Limited owns 4,875 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 68,158 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va has 91,079 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 6,627 shares. The Virginia-based Greylin Inv Mangement Incorporated has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). has invested 0.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hengehold Cap Limited Liability Company reported 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 28.61M shares stake. Summit Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

