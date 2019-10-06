Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Stake by $1.22 Million; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Bb&T Securities Decreased Stake by $7.19 Million

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 44.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 276,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.03 million, down from 619,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 2.45 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 11,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 614,269 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.68M, down from 625,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN APRIL MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.5 VS 53.3; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 23/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Qaim-Maqami Joins From JP Morgan Chase; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 03/04/2018 – GLOBAL JPMORGAN MARCH MANUFACTURING PMI AT 53.4 VS 54.1; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 1.49% or 2.29 million shares. Dubuque Retail Bank And Trust Company has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has 92,662 shares. Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 2,000 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Management Llp invested 0.38% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 8.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sandhill Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cibc Asset Management invested in 0.32% or 474,133 shares. M Securities Inc holds 1.24% or 32,866 shares in its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mgmt has invested 7.14% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 680,894 were accumulated by Cibc World Mkts. Barrett Asset Ltd Liability reported 2.9% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.07% stake. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Com accumulated 34,995 shares. 2,100 were reported by Mcrae Cap Mgmt.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.81B for 11.84 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Bank of America Stock Price Is Finally Heading to $35 and Up – Investorplace.com” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Glum Data Strikes Again – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exclusive: UNC Chapel Hill turns to big banks as it seeks millions for financial education center – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 15,100 shares to 119,721 shares, valued at $2.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bb&T Securities Llc, which manages about $6.38 billion and $10.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 20,870 shares to 232,811 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municpl Incm (NBB).

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Weyerhaeuser Stock Rocketed 20% in January – The Motley Fool” published on February 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We’re Wary Of Buying Weyerhaeuser Company’s (NYSE:WY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Should Be On More Stable Footing Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 57.14% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.28 per share. WY’s profit will be $88.69 million for 56.29 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Weyerhaeuser Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.