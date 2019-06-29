Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Held by Loews Corp; Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Holder Boston Common Asset Management Has Boosted Stake

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 49,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 244,132 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 194,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 5.35M shares traded or 4.09% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Loews Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 61.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 170,193 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.23M, up from 105,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $362.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $111.8. About 21.63M shares traded or 85.60% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale- NY Post; 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate About 20%; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Posts Record Profit but Investors Want More; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 30/05/2018 – BRIGHTVIEW HOLDINGS INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, KKR, UBS INVESTMENT BANK ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 173,000 shares to 440,000 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 85,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,717 shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Another trade for 13,341 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. The insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 427 shares to 13,906 shares, valued at $16.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,123 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.