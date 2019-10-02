Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Upped by Spc Financial Inc; Westwood Global Investments Lifted Holding in Tenaris (TS) by $2.27 Million as Valuation Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $113.67. About 7.64M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – JPMORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH, NO TERMS; 18/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – ANNOUNCES A NEW SUITE OF GLOBAL FIXED INCOME INDICES, J.P. MORGAN ESG; 11/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Sued Over Credit Card Fees For Cryptocurrency Purchases — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ramakrishnan on the Impact of Protectionist Rhetoric on China’s Economy (Video); 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon Hosts Annual Shareholders Meeting Broker Conference Call (Transcript); 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in Tenaris (TS) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 87,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 7.01M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $184.31M, up from 6.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in Tenaris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 3.07M shares traded or 13.99% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY NET SALES $1866 MLN VS $1154 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

