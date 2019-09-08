Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Raised Position by $585,800; Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Lowered Its Position in Stag Industrial (STAG) by $5.52 Million

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.84M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 24/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 18/05/2018 – GAS NATURAL GAS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 21.5 EUROS FROM 20.5 EUROS; 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE AVERAGE CORE LOAN GROWTH OF 6-7%, EXCLUDING CIB LOANS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO QTRLY ADJUSTED EXPENSE EXCLUDED FIRMWIDE LEGAL EXPENSE OF $70 MILLION

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (STAG) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 190,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Stag Industrial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $29.09. About 491,626 shares traded. STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has risen 10.77% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.77% the S&P500. Some Historical STAG News: 13/04/2018 – Fitch Rates STAG Industrial’s Private Placement Offering ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms STAG Industrial’s IDR at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial to Issue $175 M of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/04/2018 – DJ STAG Industrial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAG); 01/05/2018 – STAG Industrial 1Q EPS 22c; 13/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Appoints Michelle Dilley to Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL – ON MARCH 12, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM SEVEN MEMBERS TO EIGHT MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – STAG Industrial To Issue $175 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Associates Ltd Oh stated it has 17,000 shares. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 10,778 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.85% or 6.82 million shares. Carlson, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,803 shares. Markston Intll Llc reported 153,231 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.71% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 81,513 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Taylor Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 4,400 shares. Security Retail Bank Of So Dak accumulated 3,519 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated invested in 16,411 shares. Rothschild Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation has 5.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 103,046 shares. Paw Capital reported 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wendell David Associate, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,962 shares.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares to 9,200 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd by 71,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold STAG shares while 66 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.34 million shares or 8.13% more from 90.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advsr has 0.05% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 4,728 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 17,002 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 8,642 shares. Cim Inv Mangement holds 0.08% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 7,008 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Symphony Asset Ltd has invested 0.09% in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Moreover, Prtnrs Gru Incorporated Hldg Ag has 0.17% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 42,118 shares. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 63,350 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 176,058 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Com has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 15,770 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG). Kbc Group Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) for 8,395 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited reported 186,140 shares. Swiss Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Analysts await STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.45 per share. STAG’s profit will be $58.51M for 15.81 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by STAG Industrial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 60,427 shares to 384,927 shares, valued at $2.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 13,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,174 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

