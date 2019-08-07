Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Cut Its Holding by $413,696 as Stock Price Rose; Water Island Capital Increased Its Stake in Magna Intl (MGA) by $355,584 as Stock Declined

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 4,096 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 339,191 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.34M, down from 343,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $106.57. About 7.55 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO LAKE SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL WITH MEDIA; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – TENCENT MUSIC SAID TO ALSO PICK DEUTSCHE BANK, JPMORGAN FOR IPO; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CO-PRESIDENT DANIEL PINTO COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Ceridian to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Leaders Forum; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC AMRX.N : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 77.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 7,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The hedge fund held 17,012 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828,000, up from 9,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.58. About 436,004 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 14/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $57; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: CAPITAL SPENDING EXPECTED TO FALL OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Utilities Select Sector Spdrr (XLU) by 132,519 shares to 197,972 shares, valued at $11.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

