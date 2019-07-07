Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Market Valuation Rose While Stoneridge Investment Partners Has Upped Holding by $1.35 Million; Washington Trust Bank Increases Stake in Keycorp (KEY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 17.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc bought 13,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,583 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07 million, up from 76,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $113.49. About 6.32M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 06/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the 2018 J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 26/03/2018 – Long-Term Dollar Fundamentals to the Downside Says JPMorgan (Video); 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 23/05/2018 – MR PRICE SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO INCREASED INTEREST TO 5.63%; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 636.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank bought 21,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, up from 3,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M

Washington Trust Bank, which manages about $627.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (IGF) by 127,899 shares to 3,318 shares, valued at $149,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 59,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,535 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

