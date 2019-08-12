Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc; Walleye Trading Raised Its Simon Ppty Group New (Put) (SPG) Position by $891,800

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 98.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 15,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 31,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 15,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.82M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP ASC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $11; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N SHAREHOLDERS VOTE TO REELECT ALL BOARD MEMBERS WITH EACH RECEIVING AT LEAST 88 PERCENT OF VOTES; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Put) (SPG) by 35.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43M, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $153.02. About 472,032 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 12/03/2018 – Bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores races to find life-saving deal; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 02/05/2018 – Daiwa Adds ASML, Exits Booking, Cuts Simon Property: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL PORTFOLIO NOI GROWTH WAS 4.8%; 19/03/2018 – RPT-UPDATE 3-France’s Klepierre swoops on Hammerson before rival deal is sealed; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,614 shares to 1,386 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (Put) (NYSE:BC) by 7,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 22,967 shares to 100,835 shares, valued at $5.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,303 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

