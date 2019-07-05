Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised Its Holding by $585,800 as Valuation Rose; Waddell & Reed Financial Upped Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 128,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 496,392 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.85 million, up from 368,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27B market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 745,475 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 10.78% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 23/03/2018 – Cinemark Announces Remodel of 12-Screen Theatre in Lufkin, Texas With Luxury Lounger Recliners; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: CINEMARK USA $660M 7Y 1L TLB, BANK MEETING 2PM TODAY; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $193.4M; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 21/05/2018 – Get in the Ring With Wrestling Documentary ‘350 Days’ Starring Pro Legends Bret Hart and ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham in U.S. Cinemas July 12 Only

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter; 21/03/2018 – JPM Chief Executive Dimon Pay Ratio Among the Highest of Big U.S. Banks; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 30/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan raises U.S. 2nd qtr GDP view to 2.75 percent; 18/04/2018 – Discovery Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Intll Gru holds 0.04% or 231,022 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Aqr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 191,059 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 122,899 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 10,800 shares. 696,082 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 11,554 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 168,089 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Bluecrest Cap Management stated it has 8,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody State Bank Trust Division owns 25,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 355,198 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 548,431 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab holds 156,894 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP reported 256,959 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 724,706 shares to 715,887 shares, valued at $31.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 35,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,410 shares, and cut its stake in Glaukos Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 34,341 shares. Cap Advisors Limited Limited, Ohio-based fund reported 3,290 shares. 234,616 were reported by Abner Herrman & Brock Lc. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 13,127 shares. Pacific Global Mngmt reported 76,653 shares or 1.71% of all its holdings. West Family Investments Inc holds 4,710 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. American Insurance Tx owns 310,157 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. Cardinal reported 175,719 shares stake. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Company Dc accumulated 340,503 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,331 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Co reported 178,681 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 26,522 shares. Penobscot Investment Management stated it has 89,917 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings. 67,000 are held by Barbara Oil. Premier Asset Limited Liability owns 116,605 shares.

