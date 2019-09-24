Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder North American Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $625,929 as Stock Price Rose; W P Carey (WPC) Share Value Rose While Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Holding

North American Management Corp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp bought 5,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 246,710 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58 million, up from 241,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $117.58. About 4.58M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 16/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S ANNE BIZIEN TO LEAVE BANK: INTERNAL MEMO; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Trade Tensions Are Curbing Investment (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Remain Optimistic About Positive Impact of U.S. Tax Reform; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 99,899 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.11 million, down from 108,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.49. About 157,002 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.06M are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). James Investment Research Incorporated owns 2.14% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 263,901 shares. Van Strum And Towne has invested 3.06% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ghp Invest reported 64,455 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Bender Robert & Assocs holds 0.23% or 4,134 shares in its portfolio. 397,054 were reported by Cumberland Partners Limited. Redmond Asset Ltd holds 45,495 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.84% or 269,224 shares. Zebra Cap Llc has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,787 shares. Bailard stated it has 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 65,412 were reported by Boyar Asset Management. Goodwin Daniel L reported 1.35% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hedeker Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.9% or 40,905 shares. Skylands Ltd Llc reported 1.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Intersect Cap Ltd reported 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36B and $628.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5,823 shares to 25,244 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 155,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,558 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.20 million for 17.76 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.