Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Value Rose While Kcm Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Stake; Vulcan Value Partners Has Lifted Crane Co. (CR) Stake

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Crane Co. (CR) by 107582.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 282,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 283,204 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.97M, up from 263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Crane Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $82.97. About 192,904 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE BOOSTS YR ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc bought 6,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,385 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.82 million, up from 139,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $113.35. About 6.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.22 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.24 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO: TECHNOLOGY A BIG FOCUS FOR THE COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income Daily Inflows $45 Mln; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SWEDISH MATCH AB SWMA.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 345 FROM SKR 330; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $1.165B; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 21/03/2018 – INNOGY SE IGY.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.76 EUROS FROM 33 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.17 million shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $61.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 99,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $179,717 activity. $154,767 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was bought by TULLIS JAMES L L on Thursday, May 30.

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.95B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,579 shares to 291,582 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New by 242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,075 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.40M worth of stock was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. BACON ASHLEY had sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29.

