Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $1.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Position Raised by Df Dent & Co Inc

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 443,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.12 million, up from 657,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 10,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 262,766 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.37M, up from 251,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS ALL PROPOSALS BY SHAREHOLDERS WERE REJECTED; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 16/03/2018 – Brazil merges pulp giants with state development bank’s blessing; 15/05/2018 – Cable One Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Conduent Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 23 (Table); 16/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.17M shares to 235,573 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth In (IWO) by 2,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 146,355 shares to 235,131 shares, valued at $21.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 23,581 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,402 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

