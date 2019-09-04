Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Cut Its Position by $593,072 as Stock Price Rose; Villere St Denis J & Co Has Cut Its 2U (TWOU) Position by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Declined

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 16,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 752,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, down from 768,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 1.50 million shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 20/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Named a 2018 Top Workplace by The Denver Post; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis Joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 5,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 171,695 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38 million, down from 177,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 9.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 05/04/2018 – Finance Uncovered: EXCLUSIVE: JP Morgan reveals UK cops gave go-ahead to transfer $875m to convicted money launderer:; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan’s air rights transaction stirs controversy; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN PUSHES BACK ECB RATE HIKE EXPECTATIONS TO JUNE 2019 FROM MARCH 2019 AFTER EURO AREA PMI FALLS; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Quest Alliance and J.P. Morgan Launch Advanced Skills Program for ITI and Polytechnic Students; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.21 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability Company holds 69,500 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc owns 45,158 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.2% or 782,681 shares in its portfolio. Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Indiana-based Phillips Management Ltd has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blb&B Ltd Liability Corp reported 132,141 shares. Grimes Communications holds 0.26% or 32,667 shares in its portfolio. Allen Invest Limited Liability Com holds 3,983 shares. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Net Lc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baskin Fin Ser Inc accumulated 3.34% or 177,508 shares. Guardian Inv Management accumulated 22,934 shares. Hengehold Cap Lc holds 25,108 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Goelzer Management owns 0.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 49,180 shares.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 267,664 shares to 2.97 million shares, valued at $73.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 352,817 shares to 1.49 million shares, valued at $71.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 8,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 568,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).