Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Decreased Its Position; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holder Regents Of The University Of California Has Lifted Position

Regents Of The University Of California increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regents Of The University Of California bought 17,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 35,470 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 17,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regents Of The University Of California who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.59. About 17.46 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 12/03/2018 – Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States -judge; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON WIRELESS PRESIDENT RONAN DUNNE SPEAKS TO INVESTORS; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc sold 343,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 773,328 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.28 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $361.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 11.03 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s Dimon says market may be underestimating chance that Fed will have to act more quickly; 03/04/2018 – Messy Court Fights for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Says Treasury Selling Pressure From Quants Likely Over; 07/03/2018 – FRAPORT FRAG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96 EUROS FROM 95 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – ALTAIR ENGINEERING INC ALTR.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $25; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan CIO Dana Deasy To Lead IT at Defense Department; 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 27/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iowa-based At Bancorp has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Heritage Invsts Mgmt invested in 393,697 shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 18,283 shares. Seizert Cap Partners Lc reported 547,265 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Lp owns 60 shares. Notis invested in 0.46% or 16,200 shares. Css Ltd Llc Il accumulated 4,297 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) accumulated 41,699 shares. Private Harbour Management Counsel Ltd Llc holds 49,645 shares. Regal Inv Advsr Ltd Liability owns 32,960 shares. Columbia Asset reported 76,622 shares. Abner Herrman & Brock reported 1.72% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Green Square Cap Llc owns 0.95% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 24,868 shares. 1.63M are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Co holds 56,850 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon reports strong 2Q and first-half 2019 results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.62 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan’s Consumer Banking Strength To Drive Strong Q2 Results Despite Investment Banking Headwinds – Forbes” on July 15, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan analyst who’s nailed the market sees ‘once in a decade opportunity’ in these stocks – CNBC” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Ship Seized With Over $1 Billion in Cocaine on Board – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Bank Stocks to Buy After Earnings Headlines – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “A Recap of Second-Quarter Bank Earnings and More – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fishman Jay A Mi has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 290,771 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,517 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability reported 0.98% stake. Laurion Capital Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,986 shares. Bbr Prns Limited has 0.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Vantage Partners Ltd Liability Com has 84,088 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 15,323 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 21,001 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. 295,684 are held by Fiduciary Trust. Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & Company has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Florida-based Keating Investment Counselors has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Windward Mngmt Ca invested in 65,795 shares. 773,328 are held by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital. Redwood Limited stated it has 121,448 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings.