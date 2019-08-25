Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Bainco International Investors Raised Holding; Veritas Asset Management Llp Decreased Holding in Franco Nevada (FNV) as Market Value Rose

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $96.52. About 665,921 shares traded or 16.42% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada Raises Dividend to 24c Vs. 23c; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada: Paul Brink Appointed Pres and COO; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – PLURALSIGHT INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN NAMES MARK LEUNG AS CEO OF CHINA; 03/05/2018 – CenturyLink to participate in J.P. Morgan investor conference; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon: Businesses Performing Well Across The Board; 18/05/2018 – #CryptoCorner; #Coincheck Readies For Comeback And Expansion, TASE Implements #Blockchain And JPMorgan Names New ‘Head Of Crypto Assets Strategy’; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 16/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) holds 0.07% or 2,180 shares in its portfolio. Patten & Patten Inc Tn stated it has 131,135 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jefferies Limited owns 32,444 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moon Cap Mgmt Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 162,501 shares. Hexavest Inc has 2.03% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com reported 81,293 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 283,846 shares. Moors And Cabot has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,334 shares. Kj Harrison Partners invested in 0.75% or 21,234 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 150,800 shares. 238,596 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada Inc. Adell Harriman And Carpenter reported 0% stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan Hits A Speed Bump On Its Way To 20% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Cnbc.com with their article: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” published on August 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase Stock Climbed 14.6% in April – Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Edge Msci Usa Quality Factor Etf (QUAL) by 5,972 shares to 89,854 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,855 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc Com.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Stocks Are Breaking Out to 6-Year Highs on Big Volume – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “More Proof That Geopolitical Uncertainty Is Good for Gold – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Franco-Nevada: At A Crossroads – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Better Way to Follow This Hedge Fund Giantâ€™s Gold Advice – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 77,608 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $638.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.