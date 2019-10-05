Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) Holder Augustine Asset Management Boosted Holding by $324,231 as Valuation Rose; Valero Energy New (VLO) Shareholder Narwhal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $357,765 as Valuation Declined

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 41,208 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53M, down from 45,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $84.52. About 1.80 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES 2018 RIN COSTS $500M-$600M; $200M BELOW PRIOR EST; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 14/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280434 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR REFINERY

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) (JPM) by 7.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 2,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.48M, up from 37,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Jpm) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: JPMorgan Chase vows a regional expansion. Does an acquisition make sense?; 10/04/2018 – PVH at J.P. Morgan Retail Round-Up Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SPIRIT FARE INCREASE COVERS ITS FULL DOMESTIC MARKET: JPMORGAN; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “A jump in oil prices is creating trading opportunities in these investments – MarketWatch” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisors Asset Management Inc accumulated 72,293 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 3.14 million shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited holds 9,400 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0.06% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Driehaus Limited Liability Company owns 5,667 shares. Fisher Asset invested in 93,508 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proffitt And Goodson, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,754 shares. Srb Corp holds 6,300 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stanley invested in 0.23% or 11,161 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co has 264,407 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 1% or 36,303 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,678 shares stake. Blair William & Company Il invested in 43,927 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Essex Fincl Service Inc holds 4,265 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership owns 611,913 shares.

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $483.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 4,508 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $710.56 million for 12.21 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan traders charged with rigging metals markets – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Buy Or Sell? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Maxar +4.7% as J.P. Morgan starts at Overweight – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aramco hires nine banks for IPO top roles – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

