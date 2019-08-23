Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Stake Has Raised by Girard Partners Ltd; Utah Retirement Systems Maintains Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 800,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.68 million, up from 790,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $67.94. About 5.55 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Qatar Petroleum wins exploration bids in 4 blocks offshore Brazil; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 12/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL NEW SYNTHETIC MOTOR OIL FOR HIGH MILEAGE VEHICLES; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT

Girard Partners Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Girard Partners Ltd bought 4,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 83,477 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45M, up from 78,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Girard Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 6.44M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 01/05/2018 – KB Home to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 20/04/2018 – JPMorgan, National Bank of Canada, others test debt issuance on blockchain; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN TO DOUBLE RESEARCH COVERAGE OF CHINA-LISTED COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase earnings: $2.37 per share, vs expected EPS of $2.28; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ccm Investment Advisers Lc invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 71,671 shares. Raymond James holds 0.9% or 5.87 million shares. Mengis Mgmt has 55,245 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mawer Invest Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Buckingham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 42,545 shares. Oakworth Inc has invested 2.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Premier Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.81% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). West Family Investments holds 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 4,710 shares. Amp Invsts owns 1.47 million shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd Co holds 750,765 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt Inc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 82,768 shares.

Girard Partners Ltd, which manages about $604.19M and $536.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Shs by 2,095 shares to 6,703 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 2,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,302 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

