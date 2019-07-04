Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Valuation Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Holding by $380,467; Utah Retirement Systems Lowered American Express Co (AXP) Position as Share Value Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 7,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, down from 132,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $125.86. About 3.53M shares traded or 12.21% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 16/04/2018 – American Express March U.S. Small Business Card Delinquency Rate 1.3% Vs. 1.4% in Feb; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 3,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 376,637 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 372,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase’s Quorum may go solo; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank AG Announces Threshold Price and Initial Price for Cash-Settled Equity Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Due May 1, 2023; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of stock was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY. Scher Peter sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock or 3,022 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qv accumulated 1,045 shares. Willis Inv Counsel holds 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Atria Invests Ltd Co reported 43,961 shares. 2,551 are owned by Capital Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny. One Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,199 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors invested in 0.14% or 3,471 shares. Legacy Capital Prtnrs has 0.16% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3,305 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 0% or 220,279 shares. Boyar Asset holds 66,112 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cullen Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 658,370 shares. Haverford Tru owns 1.39M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Mngmt reported 724,198 shares. 2,436 were reported by Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,461 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,108 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intlf.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed lifts London Whale-era requirements from JPMorgan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan’s (JPM) Dimon: We’re Going Right at Bank of America (BAC) in US Expansion – Bloomberg, Citing Comments at Event – StreetInsider.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Not A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc by 3,004 shares to 20,404 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofaML reinstates AmEx with a bull call – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express Continues to Elevate the Gold Standard in Rich Rewards with the American Express® Gold Card – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Express (AXP) IV flat as shares rally 2.6% after Facebook (FB) announces new crypto currency called ‘Libra’ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.35 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 9,964 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,357 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com holds 5,176 shares. Ameriprise Fin invested 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 2.41% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Company reported 39,550 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 9,108 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Veritas Asset Llp owns 6.55 million shares for 6.44% of their portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Limited accumulated 2,950 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com stated it has 36,830 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Toth Advisory holds 0.06% or 2,153 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 2.15% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 661,255 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% or 500,140 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Homrich And Berg accumulated 0.02% or 3,189 shares.