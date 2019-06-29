Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increases Holding in Cf Inds Hldgs (CF); Union Pacific (UNP) Shareholder American Money Management Has Cut Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 1,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, down from 26,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $169.11. About 4.76 million shares traded or 49.10% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 14/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 438,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.08 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.71. About 4.45 million shares traded or 81.05% up from the average. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CF Industries at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 17/05/2018 – CF VP OF SALES FROST MAKES COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis stated it has 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fdx Advsr has 7,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group Inc invested in 0.25% or 4,483 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Co holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.59 million shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 470,009 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Delaware-based Reliance Of Delaware has invested 0.32% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mai Cap Management accumulated 15,871 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated accumulated 9,450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.18M shares. Pettyjohn Wood White invested in 10,228 shares. Scotia Cap Inc reported 0.12% stake. Dsc Advsrs LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Heritage Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advsrs has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 26,777 are owned by Howland Mngmt Ltd Com.

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21,070 shares to 54,129 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $2.25 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.98 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 18.79 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.58% EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 588,687 shares to 20.53M shares, valued at $1.48B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 474,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 255,806 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

