Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Capital Planning Advisors Upped Stake; Two Creeks Capital Management LP Raised Tyler Technologies (TYL) Position by $19.17 Million

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,938 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 18,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.34. About 5.35 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 17/05/2018 – The Morning Download: JP Morgan Tests Blockchain Use in Capital Markets; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – VanEck Lowers Expense Ratio for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC); 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 16/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 23.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 93,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 497,037 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.59 million, up from 403,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.47. About 145,898 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – APPOINTED PRESIDENT, H. LYNN MOORE JR., AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies Signed Agreement With Pittsburgh Public Schools for Munis Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 EPS $3.34-EPS $3.44; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Tech Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. $1.12; 10/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies President H. Lynn Moore Jr. Named Chief Executive Officer; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES – SIGNED EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH FAIRWAY RESOLUTION IN NEW ZEALAND FOR TYLER’S MODRIA ONLINE DISPUTE RESOLUTION SOFTWARE; 21/03/2018 – Tyler Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Rev $933M-$949M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpus Mgmt holds 2,109 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Maple Capital Inc has 14,236 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Company owns 27,815 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 259,600 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Horseman stated it has 23,700 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.27% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 855,577 shares. Riggs Asset Managment holds 5.07% or 73,618 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors New York, a New York-based fund reported 270,309 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP reported 2,075 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,061 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel owns 6,072 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 48,898 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas invested in 274,129 shares. 49,824 were reported by Rampart Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability. Park Avenue Secs Limited Com accumulated 34,163 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,140 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

