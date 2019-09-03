Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Franklin Street Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $1.07 Million as Valuation Rose; Trigran Investments Increased Holding in Brightcove (BCOV)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 146,840 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, down from 157,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Credit Suisse’s Arasaratnam in Cybersecurity Role; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 30/03/2018 – JPMorgan $8 Billion Jury Loss to Widow Faces Massive Reduction; 02/04/2018 – Blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave JPMorgan; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Poaches Bank of America Energy Banker for EMEA; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies for China Venture Control After Dimon Visit; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited reported 26,980 shares stake. New York-based Spark Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Pdt Prns Lc holds 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 12,002 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 6,920 shares. Arrowstreet L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,032 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0% or 100,000 shares. Moreover, Frontier Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 161,468 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc owns 38,611 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). King Luther Mngmt Corp holds 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 55,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 55,272 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 67,104 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 25,340 shares. 37,970 are held by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36M and $583.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 572,385 shares to 343,117 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 30,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Monotype Imaging Holdings In (NASDAQ:TYPE).

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,871 shares to 64,674 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Basswood Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sather Financial has invested 0.09% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 3.05M are held by Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Arrow Corporation invested in 70,894 shares. Jcic Asset Management accumulated 4.51% or 112,117 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Lc reported 0.71% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Santa Barbara Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 2.11 million shares or 3.33% of the stock. Sfe Investment Counsel invested in 33,274 shares. Cohen Steers reported 0.01% stake. Alleghany De reported 4.81% stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 1.81M shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 16,418 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel invested 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lee Danner And Bass Inc stated it has 22,663 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru owns 4.70M shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.