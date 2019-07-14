Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $13.51 Million; Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,946 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 billion, up from 10,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $205.9. About 1.32M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC)

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, JPMORGAN, SULLIVAN & CROMWELL AND LEGANCE ADVISING ON SPIN-OFF; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Natl RE Investor: Kushner, CIM to Get $600 Million JPMorgan Loan for Brooklyn Site; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – Q18 RESULTS INCLUDED $505 MILLION (PRETAX) MARK-TO-MARKET GAINS; 17/04/2018 – China Rebalancing Doesn’t Mean Investment Ends, Says JPM’s Ramakrishnan (Video); 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 08/05/2018 – Hovnanian Enterprises’ Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Company has invested 1.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 2.47M shares. 33,066 are held by Grandfield Dodd Ltd. Patten And Patten Tn reported 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bp Plc owns 333,000 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Thompson stated it has 1.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advsr Ltd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,290 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 2.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wright Investors Inc holds 2.52% or 61,636 shares in its portfolio. Captrust Advisors holds 0.6% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 146,256 shares. 52,943 were accumulated by Agf Invests America Inc. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. Aperio Group Limited accumulated 2.28 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 215,001 shares. Oz Ltd Partnership has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Petno Douglas B also sold $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. 18,679 shares were sold by Scher Peter, worth $1.96M. Beer Lori A also sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 519 shares valued at $94,117 was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.31% or 142,600 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs reported 244,638 shares stake. Richard C Young Communication Limited owns 95,811 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc invested in 5,921 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.45% or 8,453 shares. Wellington Shields And Limited Liability reported 0.28% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Partners holds 15,728 shares. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 57,020 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 33,867 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 0.61% or 12,909 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 3,884 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 2,085 shares in its portfolio. Amica Retiree Tru invested in 1,289 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 11,240 shares to 252,020 shares, valued at $13.54 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F M C Corp Com (NYSE:FMC) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,333 shares, and cut its stake in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY).