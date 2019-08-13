Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Rudman Errol M Has Boosted Position by $808,000; Timessquare Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Kennedy (KW) by $2.23 Million

Rudman Errol M increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 20.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rudman Errol M bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77 million, up from 39,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rudman Errol M who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 9.16M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/03/2018 – MORPHOSYS AG MORG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 100 EUROS FROM 97 EUROS; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Facing Shareholder Backlash Over Oil Sands Financing; 22/05/2018 – @JJshout JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Rtg On JPMorgan Comm Mtg Sec Corp 2004-LN2; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference

Timessquare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 3.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc sold 106,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 3.11M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55 million, down from 3.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $21.17. About 246,031 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. 13,500 shares were bought by Bowen Trevor, worth $282,555.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

