Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose While Weatherstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $407,131; Third Point Trimmed Its Holding in American Express Co (AXP) by $152.60 Million as Market Value Rose

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 4,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,162 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $421,000, down from 8,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/04/2018 – JP Morgan, VTB to lead international listing of Kazakhtelecom; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – Pro Skateboarder Tony Hawk Collaborates with Chase for Small Business Productivity Guide; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-JPMorgan names Roddy global co-head of diversified industrials; 30/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades New York Times as it thrives under ‘Trump Bump’ news cycle; 20/04/2018 – NAVIOS MARITIME MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP NAP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24M shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Total Expenses in US Consumer Services Were $2.5B; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino to Assume Role From David Fabricant, Acting Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Office; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Consolidated Expenses $6.9B; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – American Express Issues $1.2B of 3.375% Notes Due May 2021 and $800M Floating Rate Notes Due May 2021; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – American Express: Squeri Succeeded Kenneth Chenault as Chairman, CEO on Feb. 1; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.42% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh has invested 2.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Chesley Taft Assoc Lc stated it has 191,210 shares. Moreover, Nadler Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,418 were reported by Community Grp Inc Llc. Eastern Bancorp holds 2.13% or 313,709 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 2.11% or 78,721 shares in its portfolio. 105,577 are held by Ameritas Investment Prtn. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service Inc has 8,421 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv stated it has 89,318 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability holds 3.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 238,305 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr invested in 1.97% or 102,661 shares. Thornburg Investment Inc accumulated 4.58 million shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 1.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Waters Parkerson Co Ltd Liability Com holds 3.2% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 376,637 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40M. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22 million. CROWN JAMES S also bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L also bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Thursday, April 18. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sather Fincl Grp Inc stated it has 8,777 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 32,066 shares. 1.30 million were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company accumulated 0.25% or 4.06M shares. Boyar Asset has invested 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oakworth invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 0.27% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Van Eck Assoc holds 42,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.27% or 124,801 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 12,635 shares. The Alabama-based Welch Group Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Washington Invest Inc Oh owns 170,968 shares. Canandaigua Comml Bank And stated it has 15,401 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Aviva Pcl invested in 245,783 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71 million shares, valued at $489.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

