Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Apriem Advisors Boosted Stake; Third Point Stake in Danaher (DHR) Has Raised by $79.20 Million as Share Price Rose

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $140.35. About 1.88 million shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 78,721 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97M, up from 74,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – POSTE ITALIANE PST.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 9.4 EUROS FROM 9.1 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Loomis Sayles CLO II $414.8m Reset Via JPMorgan; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 10/05/2018 – Jeld-Wen Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Commercial Banking Rev $2.17B; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Administrator Change For 1 Jpmorgan Chase Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

