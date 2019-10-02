Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Schnieders Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $363,969; Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Raised Stake

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 3,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 56,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, up from 53,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $113.6. About 8.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $95; 14/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Signs Deal With Cardlytics to Use Customer Data on App; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS AT J.P. MORGAN EVENT; 21/03/2018 – Business Insider: JPMorgan says it’s found the perfect trade for worried Facebook investors @BIPrime; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Adjusted Expense About $63B; 23/03/2018 – InsideBitcoins: JPMorgan’s Quorum Blockchain May Become Its Own Company, Sources Say -; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.05% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.32. About 1.18 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 05/03/2018 – TENET BOARD OKS ENDING SHORT-TERM HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 05/03/2018 Tenet Announces Governance Enhancements; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Announces Executive Leadership Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI

