Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Brave Warrior Advisors Has Raised Position; Telos Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) as Shares Rose

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 17.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 25,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 7.10M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS PROCTER & GAMBLE IS LEADING INVESTIGATION AT LOUISIANA PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS FORECAST FOR CORE EPS GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 19/04/2018 – P&G acquires Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 bln; 23/04/2018 – DJ Procter & Gamble Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PG); 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 133,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.40 million, up from 1.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV RELN.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 20.8 EUROS FROM 20 EUROS; 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 02/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan developed its blockchain technology called Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIR CEO DOUG PARKER COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Norton Was Chief Risk Officer of Consumer and Community Banking at JPMorgan Chase; 13/05/2018 – ClearPath Capital: #SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead #IPO; 29/03/2018 – US shale pumping will see oil prices slide back to $50, JP Morgan analyst predicts

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Condor Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.24% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Washington Cap has 18,830 shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.66% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Colrain Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Elm Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Grassi Invest invested in 2.08% or 138,803 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com Limited reported 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 14.81M shares. Eastern Fincl Bank reported 313,709 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Liability owns 44,316 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 12,396 shares. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gfs Advsr Lc reported 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Balyasny Asset Lc reported 464,794 shares. Lau Associate Llc accumulated 24,150 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Inc holds 2.83% or 43,091 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 0.75% or 38,489 shares. Hikari Power Limited holds 129,150 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 43,553 shares. Buckhead Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 64,871 shares. R G Niederhoffer Cap Mngmt owns 2,000 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Capital Invest Counsel Inc has invested 1.55% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 66,051 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 1.13% or 30,357 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 650,083 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins Com accumulated 1.03 million shares. 2.16 million are held by Chevy Chase Trust. Miracle Mile Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 1.20 million shares stake. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.83% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 30,078 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).