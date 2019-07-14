Jpmorgan Chase & Company Increases Stake in Aci Worldwide (ACIW); Tcw Group Position in Fluor New (FLR) Increased as Share Price Declined

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 73,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.77% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 859,178 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/05/2018 – FLUOR IS SAID READY TO EXIT GIANT SCOTTISH OFFSHORE WIND PLAN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 25.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 257,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30 million, up from 998,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.81. About 424,916 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 39.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools; 04/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight the Future of Campus Commerce at Ellucian Live 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees 2Q Rev $230M-$240M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 05/05/2018 – Drug&DeviceLaw: Shameless Plug: ACI’s and HP’s Legal, Regulatory, and Business Conference on 3D Printing + Discount Code for; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%; 23/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Unveils ACI Case Management Powered by i-Sight; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 87,884 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co invested 0.01% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 1.44M shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 57,289 shares. 1,200 were reported by Numerixs Inv Techs. Fort LP accumulated 1,276 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 159,501 shares. Brinker accumulated 28,658 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 70 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.07 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP owns 53,756 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Martingale Asset LP stated it has 267,475 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 907,865 shares. Hood River Limited Liability invested 1.68% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 14,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Mangement holds 127,810 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York has invested 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Daiwa Securities Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 10,982 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Llc. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 213,334 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Twin Tree Mngmt Lp reported 40,891 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 1.07M shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 237 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 13,493 shares. Pnc Gru invested in 66,504 shares. Synovus reported 0% stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 141,476 shares.

