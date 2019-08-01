Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Market Value Rose While Bainco International Investors Has Lifted Its Position; Synovus Financial (SNV) Holder Putnam Investments Decreased Its Position by $3.40 Million as Market Value Rose

Putnam Investments Llc decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 47.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc sold 100,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 110,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 210,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 1.52 million shares traded or 6.82% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net Interest Margin Was 3.78%; 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q EPS 84C; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus Total Avg Loans for 1Q $24.85B; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c

Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors bought 5,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 90,825 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, up from 85,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $116. About 13.15 million shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – COFACE SA COFA.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 12 FROM EUR 11.6; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME OF $8.7 BILLION, OR $2.37 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Opportunities in Asian Junk Bonds as Outflows Ebb; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1% Position in Gold Standard Ventures; 31/03/2018 – blacq: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Re; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Ratings Impact Following The Master Servicer Change For 7 Jpmorgan Chase Transactions; 19/04/2018 – Cerberus appoints ex-JPMorgan COO as president; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q INVESTMENT BANKING REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.76B

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C by 61,523 shares to 264,946 shares, valued at $15.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 16,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.45M for 9.45 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Incorporated reported 0.33% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Lc accumulated 75,152 shares. Letko Brosseau & stated it has 2,000 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv accumulated 0.04% or 572 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank & Tru accumulated 132,977 shares. 3,125 were reported by Main Street Research Ltd Llc. 23,962 are held by S&Co Inc. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or reported 0.16% stake. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Com accumulated 11,705 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Hodges Mgmt invested in 0.32% or 31,513 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 982,175 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Everence Cap Management holds 69,714 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Il invested in 792,815 shares or 2.84% of the stock. Graham Cap Mgmt Lp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cornerstone Inc has 0.09% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 2,914 shares to 89,387 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,550 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).