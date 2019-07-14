Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Brown Advisory Securities Has Lifted Holding by $3.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Sun Life Finl (SLF) Holder Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut Position

Brown Advisory Securities Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 48.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc bought 34,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,006 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 71,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 10.27 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 05/04/2018 – Chase and IHG® Expand Card Portfolio to Offer Richest Rewards Yet with Two New Cards, Premier and Traveler; 16/03/2018 – SPIRAX-SARCO ENGINEERING PLC SPX.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5700P FROM 5500P; 27/03/2018 – DINO POLSKA SA DNP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 105 FROM PLN 103; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S EIGEN WARNS OF `HOSTILE’ BOND MARKET AS RATES CLIMB; 22/03/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Marble Point XII $508.7m CLO Via JPMorgan

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sun Life Finl Inc (SLF) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 166,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.47 million, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sun Life Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.94 lastly. It is down 7.78% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Sun-Life 4656.T -2017/18 parent results; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl 1Q Rev C$6B; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS OVERNIGHT SLF OFFERED AT 3.4%; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to $0.475 Vs. $0.455; 25/04/2018 – Sun Life Plots Private Debt Growth Via Acquisition This Year

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of stock or 18,000 shares. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was made by Friedman Stacey on Tuesday, January 29. On Tuesday, January 29 Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 13,341 shares. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60M and $425.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,972 shares to 4,954 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,290 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Cap holds 3.12% or 55,245 shares in its portfolio. Fin Ser Corporation reported 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35,685 were reported by Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Ima Wealth owns 35,246 shares. Fairfield Bush Comm has invested 3.68% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Blackrock owns 221.95M shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bath Savings Tru has 0.12% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,732 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability reported 75,190 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Limited holds 9,699 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Dallas Secs Inc reported 0.67% stake. Todd Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 517,324 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.49% or 226,574 shares. Moreover, Main Street Research Lc has 0.1% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10 has 138,271 shares. Strategic Financial Svcs has invested 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s how many points a U.S.-China trade deal is worth to the S&P 500, according to J.P. Morganâ€™s top strategist – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Transom Capital, GTCR, Palladium, Volkswagen, Ford, Hillenbrand – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sun Life Financial declares CAD 0.525 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sun Life Financial to acquire majority stake in Bentall GreenOak – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – The Motley Fool” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCAU) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.