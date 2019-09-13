Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $596,736; Stoneridgeinc (SRI) Stake Held by Hood River Capital Management Llc

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stoneridgeinc (SRI) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 21,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 709,030 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.37 million, up from 687,278 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stoneridgeinc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.19. About 184,455 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 30/05/2018 – Stoneridge Field Trip Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 6; 18/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Boys golf: Stillwater builds on SEC lead at StoneRidge; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Stoneridge Offers 24/7 Technical Support for EZ-ELD in Time for April 1 ELD Enforcement; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 16/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference May 24; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Parts and Accessories Necessary for Safe Operation; Stoneridge, Inc. Application for an Exemption; 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG

Continental Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc sold 5,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 39,390 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 44,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $377.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 11.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS INC INSW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 17/04/2018 – OLLIE’S BARGAIN OUTLET HOLDINGS INC OLLI.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $68; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 15/05/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Syntel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 120.00 FROM USD 119.00; RATING HOLD; 22/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa: “A company of this size and complexity cannot be seriously considering at least a dividend cut and/or a more aggressive approach to reinforcing its capital base.”; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Hood River Capital Management Llc, which manages about $698.72M and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 36,131 shares to 592,315 shares, valued at $34.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 24,106 are owned by Brinker Capital. Mutual Of America Limited Company holds 2,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Capital Mngmt Llc reported 2.24% stake. Ameriprise Finance reported 166,754 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Management, Texas-based fund reported 9,000 shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 6,774 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma reported 1.61 million shares. Loomis Sayles Company Lp owns 852,657 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 12,500 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 1.73 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 732 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 0.01% or 1.18 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.98% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 29,244 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.06% in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI).

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00 million and $177.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8,949 shares to 31,149 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.18 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

