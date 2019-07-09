Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Koshinski Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.84 Million; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake Has Upped by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) by 84.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 36,360 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.75% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 79,313 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, up from 42,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Steel Dynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 2.41M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 36.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: $340M, Plus $60M Normalized Working Capital Purchase Price; 17/04/2018 – CSN MAY SELL U.S. PLANT TO STEEL DYNAMICS FOR $250M: ESTADO; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees Strong Domestic Steel Demand for 2018– Commodity Comment; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 18/04/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS 96C; SAW 1Q EPS 88C-92C; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 44.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 18,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,802 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 40,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 6.88 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sees 2018 Net Interest Income $54B-$55B; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – JP Morgan: Investors are ‘overreacting’ so buy this market dip for big rally ahead; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN HIRES CREDIT SUISSE’S ARASARATNAM FOR CYBERSECURITY; 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 16/05/2018 – Adobe Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A invested in 0% or 180 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 2,353 shares or 0% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Ameriprise Finance accumulated 3.87M shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 216,852 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Jane Street Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 57,801 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 591 shares stake. Sg Americas Limited Liability Com stated it has 66,451 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 330,255 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 380,033 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 31,475 shares to 7,194 shares, valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 15,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,480 shares, and cut its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $336,296 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by RINN RUSSELL B, worth $51,160. 5,000 shares were bought by Shaheen Gabriel, worth $135,150.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc, which manages about $373.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 5,025 shares to 10,252 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 53,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maltese Mngmt Lc reported 128,100 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Keating Investment Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foundry invested in 402,536 shares or 1.63% of the stock. Fiera Cap accumulated 0.23% or 585,920 shares. 188,934 are owned by Northeast Financial Consultants Incorporated. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 25,208 shares. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 13,654 shares. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 40,389 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Sky Inv Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,793 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.50 million shares. Rbf Lc reported 0.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory reported 0.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Middleton Ma reported 127,696 shares. Soros Fund Lc holds 0.5% or 212,244 shares. White Pine has 43,155 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. HOBSON MELLODY L had bought 1,700 shares worth $194,242 on Thursday, April 18. Shares for $317,310 were sold by Friedman Stacey. Petno Douglas B sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. BACON ASHLEY sold 5,831 shares worth $599,304. Another trade for 18,679 shares valued at $1.96M was made by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27 billion for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.