Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $900,987; State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Upped Its Analog Devices (ADI) Holding by $8.67 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc sold 8,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 213,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.85M, down from 221,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $119.16. About 10.45 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 19/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Says Tariff Discussion Could be ‘Heated’ (Video); 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 21/05/2018 – Jpmorgan Investment Funds – Global Income Fund Exits Direct Line; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan PUTTERs/DRIVERs Series 5018 Trust; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 84.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department bought 77,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 169,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.14 million, up from 92,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $115.26. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Analog Devices Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADI); 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES 2Q ADJ REV $1.51B, EST. $1.47B

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 46,275 shares to 494,763 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 211,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 268,649 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Limited Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 791 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 1,050 shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 385 shares. Hyman Charles D stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.08% or 98,426 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has 1.84% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) for 42,947 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.22% or 12,075 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 17,220 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Co holds 193,264 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 68,524 shares. Kidder Stephen W, Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,483 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 141,926 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gyroscope Mngmt Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ci Investments Inc owns 1.47% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.33M shares. Kbc Gru Nv stated it has 1.01M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment holds 2.6% or 198,767 shares. First Long Island Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,572 shares. Foundry Limited Liability Corporation owns 405,249 shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP holds 3.26% or 295,180 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5.16% or 111,468 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 121,603 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Morgan Stanley holds 35.66 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 6.43 million shares. Coldstream Capital Inc holds 0.42% or 44,701 shares in its portfolio. Bluecrest Management owns 18,772 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 12.31 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Connectone Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 44,685 shares to 832,946 shares, valued at $18.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 166,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).