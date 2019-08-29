Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Upped Holding by $1.09 Million as Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Brighton Jones Has Trimmed Its Stake by $515,188 as Stock Value Rose

Brighton Jones Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc sold 6,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 91,203 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 98,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 1.54M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 28/05/2018 – Civil rights advisers hope Starbucks’ anti-bias training sets example; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks `Third Place’ Strategy Undercut by Racial Inequality; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks calls anti-bias training part of ‘long-term journey’; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson came to Philadelphia to personally apologize; 16/04/2018 – CMO Today: Martin Sorrell Resigns; Starbucks Apologizes For Customers’ Arrest; Comcast and Netflix Tie-Up; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 46.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 10,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,369 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $349.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.36. About 3.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – EDPR EDPR.LS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 8.2 FROM EUR 7.8; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – WARRANT EXERCISE PRICE WILL BE REDUCED TO $41.696 /SHARE FROM $41.764/SHARE; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Corporate Investment Bank Rev $10.48B; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 7,071 shares to 257,799 shares, valued at $12.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 14,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,777 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt reported 1.39 million shares stake. Hite Hedge Asset Management Lc stated it has 3,392 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 2.51 million shares. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP reported 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lifeplan Financial Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brown Advisory reported 2.74 million shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 0.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Private Wealth Advisors Inc reported 12,094 shares. Webster Bancshares N A has invested 1.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Shoker Inv Counsel holds 1.89% or 25,313 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 62,840 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Shields And Limited Co holds 2.47% or 47,831 shares. Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0.15% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Capital Management reported 0.79% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt owns 21,686 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 761,806 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Lp owns 0.21% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 45,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) or 2,298 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors Inc reported 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hodges Cap Management invested in 4,095 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 53,968 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 0.19% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6.00 million shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 4,076 shares stake. Iowa National Bank stated it has 29,410 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability Company owns 13,097 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gam Ag owns 72,084 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.32% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tompkins Financial invested in 0.29% or 24,881 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.86 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $825.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 8,256 shares to 30,706 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI) by 6,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW).