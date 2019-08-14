Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Coe Capital Management Cut Holding; St Johns Investment Management Company Increased Position in Prudential Finl (PRU) by $303,576 as Share Price Declined

Coe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc sold 3,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 24,993 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 28,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $105.22. About 12.32 million shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan announced its biggest repurchase program since the financial crisis, while Citigroup unleashed its largest ever buyback program and doubled its dividend; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 11/05/2018 – NEXT PLC NXT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5240P FROM 4830P; 30/04/2018 – OUTFRONT Media Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Co; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Media Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 – VisitPay Signs Exclusive Agreement with JPMorgan Chase; 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK AVERAGE GENDER PAY GAP IS 36%

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 6294.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc bought 3,336 shares as the company's stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 3,389 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, up from 53 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St Johns Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $80.67. About 1.94M shares traded or 1.10% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson stated it has 21,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lifeplan has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Geode Cap Limited Com has invested 0.13% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 48,082 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.21% or 6,600 shares. Cleararc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 9,943 shares. Harding Loevner LP reported 0% stake. Private Ocean Limited Liability stated it has 135 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company owns 18,664 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Grisanti Capital invested in 61,629 shares or 3.45% of the stock. Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Macquarie Group holds 0.03% or 190,042 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Inc Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 361,637 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 234,493 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 16,450 shares.

St Johns Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $187.91 million and $129.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,140 shares to 6,212 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance" on June 19, 2019

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.83 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Coe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $649.91M and $86.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 7,887 shares to 13,522 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 16,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).