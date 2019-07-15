Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Rose While Focused Investors Has Boosted Its Stake; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.29 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $58.99. About 89,963 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 12/03/2018 – SS&C to acquire North American Fund Administration Business from CACEIS, Crédit Agricole S.A; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 16/04/2018 – News On DST Systems Inc. (DST) Now Under SSNC; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C

Focused Investors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 969,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.15 million, up from 965,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $370.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.12. About 2.19 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – INDONESIA APPOINST JPMORGAN CHASE AS MAIN DEALER FOR GOVT BONDS; 23/04/2018 – Former JPMorgan Blockchain Head Says Focus Should Be On Privacy; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Mimecast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Five banks open up trillion dollar gold club; 20/04/2018 – UNITED AIR MATCHES SPIRIT’S $3 ONE-WAY FARE INCREASE: JPMORGAN; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – AT QTR-END BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL OF $184 BILLION AND RATIO OF 11.8%; 06/03/2018 – Paris to get thousands of jobs due to Brexit – French finance minister; 06/03/2018 – TouchBistro and Chase Introduce the Next Generation of Payment Technology for Restaurants; 16/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Petno Douglas B. Beer Lori A sold $1.40M worth of stock. On Thursday, April 18 HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1,700 shares. $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Friedman Stacey. On Tuesday, February 5 CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 1.39% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 104,506 shares. Maltese Capital Limited Liability Corp has 128,100 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Inc holds 101,562 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Factory Mutual Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.50M shares. 26,182 are owned by First United Financial Bank. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Optimum Advsr reported 1.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Trustco Bank N Y reported 34,964 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 60,364 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.71% or 39,289 shares. Eaton Vance holds 1.77% or 7.62 million shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 63,412 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Markel holds 0.32% or 186,150 shares in its portfolio. 47,734 are held by Parthenon Limited Co.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 35,800 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $155.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 480,500 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.04M for 17.35 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Groesbeck Inv Mngmt Corp Nj has invested 0.49% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Zweig reported 34,831 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Alps Advisors has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 8,574 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Cap Impact Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 1.13% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 56,718 shares. Jupiter Asset reported 0.82% stake. Thornburg Mgmt holds 0.3% or 491,437 shares. Cambridge Investment Research holds 7,040 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 4,395 shares stake. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 144,926 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.