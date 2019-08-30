Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Maintained by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd; Southside Bancshares (SBSI) Holder Creative Planning Has Trimmed Stake by $1.09 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 609.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 29,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.45 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 4.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 14/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TO HIRE PEOPLE, LEND TO BUSINESS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 23/05/2018 – JP MORGAN ALSO LOWERS SECOND QUARTER EURO ZONE GROWTH FORECAST TO 2.5 PERCENT FROM 3 PERCENT; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Afms 8 J.P. Morgan Chase Comm’l Mtg Sec Tr 2015-UES Rtgs

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Southside Bancshares Inc (SBSI) by 34.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning analyzed 32,996 shares as the company's stock declined 0.52% . The institutional investor held 63,305 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 96,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Southside Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.08. About 10,605 shares traded. Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) has risen 0.41% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.41% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Co invested in 132,722 shares or 4.35% of the stock. King Wealth invested in 1.96% or 61,897 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Company reported 113,200 shares stake. 188,948 were reported by St Germain D J Co. American Investment has 3,904 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd owns 64,094 shares. Park Circle reported 1,300 shares. 13,200 were accumulated by Parkside Commercial Bank. Davis Selected Advisers owns 7.95 million shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher invested in 0.85% or 123,692 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,000 were reported by Letko Brosseau &. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Lc owns 2.45% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 773,328 shares. The Japan-based Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has invested 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bbr Prtn Ltd Com reported 43,833 shares stake.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan Chase July card charge-off rates improves – Seeking Alpha" on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha" published on July 19, 2019, Investorideas.com published: "Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com" on July 31, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 365,000 shares to 760,000 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 80,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,334 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $91,604 activity. MORGAN TONY K bought 1,000 shares worth $33,010. Sammons John F Jr bought 1,500 shares worth $49,770.

More notable recent Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "'Mini-Crat' Profile: Southside Bankshares Offer A 3.15% Yield And Exposure To The Texas Economy – Seeking Alpha" on January 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire" published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Southside Bancshares, Inc. Completes Merger With OmniAmerican Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire" on December 18, 2014.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $27.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 48,168 shares to 98,469 shares, valued at $713,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEI).

Analysts await Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. SBSI’s profit will be $19.25 million for 14.51 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Southside Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.