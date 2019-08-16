Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding Held by Capital Advisors Inc; Southern Company (SO) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Raised Stake by $796,263

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Southern Company (SO) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 15,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 145,012 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, up from 129,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Southern Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.63. About 5.48M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 12/04/2018 – Prepare now for increased energy use during the heat of summer; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds Southern Co; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Southern Company named to Diversitylnc’s Top 50 Companies for Diversity for third consecutive year; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – DEAL FOR EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $5.075 BLN

Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 396.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc bought 60,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 76,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 15,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 13.13M shares traded or 14.42% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: US investment banks and regionals flourish in first quarter 2018 amid tax breaks, favorable seasonal performance; 08/05/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is optimistic on the state of the economy â€” for now; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com hires JPMorgan to explore possible sale; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Expands Analyst Hires as China Market Opening Quickens; 19/04/2018 – HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC HOCM.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 196,927 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 4.76M shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 54,600 shares. 3,812 were reported by Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company. 1.05 million were reported by Natl Pension Serv. Cibc World Corp reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.01% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 19,174 shares. 164,060 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,014 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.25% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 8,272 are owned by Howard Capital Mgmt. Washington Trust Retail Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 13,336 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Schnieders Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 68,411 shares. Cypress Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $943.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 13,337 shares to 19,105 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,987 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc invested in 1.06 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Greatmark Inv Partners reported 2,010 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Camarda Fincl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Long Island Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,572 shares stake. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 2.53% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 179,004 shares. Utd Asset Strategies stated it has 37,624 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Biondo Inv Advisors Limited Com stated it has 90,688 shares or 2.3% of all its holdings. 762,765 are owned by Nwq Invest Management Lc. Cap Ltd Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 114,468 were reported by Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Co. Signature Est & Advsr Lc owns 43,121 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc holds 1.21% or 12.95 million shares in its portfolio. Altavista Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.6% or 44,725 shares. George Kaiser Family Foundation has invested 1.23% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).