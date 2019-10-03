Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Decreased Holding; Southern Co Com (SO) Shareholder Norris Perne & French Llp Has Raised Its Holding by $2.33 Million

Norris Perne & French Llp increased its stake in Southern Co Com (SO) by 15.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp bought 42,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 312,581 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28M, up from 270,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Southern Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 912,461 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 22/03/2018 – OU Energy Symposium Finds U.S. Must Embrace All Forms of Energy in Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER IN AN PACT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO 1Q REV. $6.37B, EST. $5.87B; 23/05/2018 – Southern Sells Solar Stake to Global Atlantic for $1.2 Billion; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN RAISES HATCH 2 TO 92% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER ACQUIRES WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 173,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, down from 181,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $111.92. About 4.78 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. MONEY MARKETS HAVE “MINIMAL” DIRECT EXPOSURE TO ITALY BANK DEBT WITH $1.5 BLN OUTSTANDING – J.P. MORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Yelp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – ACCESSFINTECH SAYS JPMORGAN CHASE & CO HAS BECOME AN INVESTOR IN ITS SERIES A ROUND INVESTMENT, FINANCIAL TERMS OF WHICH WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 30/05/2018 – Cars.com shares leap after report the company hired JP Morgan to explore a potential sale; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 22/05/2018 – Mint: Barclays’s Bhavin Shukla quits, to join JP Morgan; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Republic invested in 1.58% or 1.11M shares. Ironwood Fincl invested in 237 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wade G W And accumulated 292,350 shares or 1.47% of the stock. Int Gru reported 342,498 shares stake. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.2% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,537 shares. 18,700 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. Schmidt P J Inv Management Inc holds 0.13% or 8,322 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 18,620 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advisors has 0.12% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,859 shares. Brinker reported 0.03% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Zimmer Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.19M shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). The New York-based Community Commercial Bank Na has invested 0.1% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Tdam Usa owns 44,090 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06B and $791.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,380 shares to 297,461 shares, valued at $39.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,127 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO).

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) by 3,395 shares to 43,140 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Washington Bancorporation has 1.92% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Factory Mutual Insurance holds 1.32M shares. Paradigm Asset Lc owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,350 shares. Diversified Trust reported 40,952 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt accumulated 18,104 shares. Laffer Invs accumulated 6,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Payden & Rygel reported 391,917 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 164,688 shares or 3.43% of its portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc has 1.91% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 108,298 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri has invested 3.78% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.68% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 312,097 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd holds 64,262 shares. Smithfield accumulated 30,397 shares. Mader & Shannon Wealth Incorporated holds 13,944 shares. Tortoise Invest Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74B for 11.56 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.