Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Trimmed Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Position by $9.06 Million; Southeast Asset Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) as Stock Value Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 161,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 670,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.99 million, down from 831,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $50.69. About 3.18 million shares traded or 51.88% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Confirms Approaches from SS&C Technologies, ION Investment Group; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Early Talks to Bid for Fidessa -Update; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash; 17/05/2018 – PR Mortgage & Investments Selects SS&C Precision LM to Support Its Agency Lending Operations; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS – CONFIRMS THAT IT DOES NOT INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF FIDESSA

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41 million, up from 34,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 13,160 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,428 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (NYSE:BFAM).

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $218.23M for 14.74 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42 are owned by Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.55% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 425,660 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 481,856 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 362,002 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability invested in 1.55 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 380,339 were reported by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. First Manhattan invested in 4,496 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,467 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi holds 178,406 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 24,167 shares. 54,061 were reported by Stevens Cap Mngmt L P. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Fred Alger Mgmt has 82,466 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Lc invested in 0.01% or 11,307 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (Call) by 3,000 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (Call) by 65,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc.