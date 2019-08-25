Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Cornerstone Investment Partners Lowered Its Holding by $1.26 Million as Valuation Rose; Simcoe Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24 million, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $93.89. About 455,493 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 12,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 826,622 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.68M, down from 839,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 22.56% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/04/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY INC CNP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $28; 23/05/2018 – INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL GROUP PLC ICP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1440P FROM 1350P; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Has Utilities Plunging by Most in Three Months; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 01/05/2018 – Chase and Jaguar Land Rover Renew Private Label Agreement; 10/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN INVESTS IN ACCESSFINTECH,; 04/05/2018 – JP Morgan is clearly preparing for wider adoption of automation with its newest hire; 30/04/2018 – Square Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrustâ€™s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan seen getting top role in WeWork IPO – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Ways To Use Your Credit Rewards – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 10.91 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61B and $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 63,468 shares to 457,145 shares, valued at $62.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 54,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,243 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 501,825 were accumulated by Country State Bank. Hennessy owns 114,150 shares. Centurylink Investment Mgmt holds 41,624 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. 5,914 are owned by Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa stated it has 649,457 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated has 1.41% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 31,690 shares. Putnam Limited Com invested 1.89% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Paradigm Advsrs Ltd has 0.33% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,591 shares. Stephens Ar reported 275,061 shares. Vantage Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Renaissance Invest Grp Llc stated it has 2,783 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 90,774 were accumulated by Tru Communication Of Virginia Va. Fmr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 64.66 million shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) stated it has 5,611 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Limited Liability has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Financial Corporation has 203,362 shares. First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 0.18% or 24,419 shares. Lapides Asset Management Limited Com has 6,500 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Westfield Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 282,482 shares. 1,552 are owned by Fort Lp. Mesirow Fincl Investment Mgmt holds 1.58% or 94,293 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 2,177 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). King Luther Cap Management reported 42,675 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 40,871 shares. Signaturefd Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Aqr Management Lc invested in 0% or 12,913 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).