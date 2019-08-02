Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Weitz Investment Management Boosted by $22.93 Million Its Stake; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Holding by $39.05 Million as Share Price Declined

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 1513.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 227,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 242,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 10.12M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks; 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS HIRES FORMER JPMORGAN EXECUTIVE TIM MCNULTY AS GROUP CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER -MEMO; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – J. P. Morgan developed Quorum two years ago for clearing and settling derivatives and cross-border payments; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: WILL BE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO GET WAGE GROWTH; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REVENUE REFLECTED STRONG PERFORMANCE IN CURRENCIES & EMERGING MARKETS AND COMMODITIES; 13/03/2018 – EQT Is Said to Consider Sale of Polish Medical Devices Firm HTL; 22/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT CUTS ACCELL SHORT POSITION TO 0.32%: AFM

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 36.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 929,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.84M, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 24.73 million shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: EMA Accepts Application for Dacomitinib for Same Indication; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.78% or 20,099 shares. Greenwood Assocs Limited Liability Com has 1.58% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boston Rech & Management has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deprince Race Zollo Inc reported 275,104 shares. Swedbank holds 2.55% or 5.29 million shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 1.39 million shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Quantum owns 4,044 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Investment has invested 4.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,176 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.6% or 31,440 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Cap Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 5,683 shares in its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Co owns 63,305 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. 47,177 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Liability. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 0.29% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mitchell Capital Communication owns 19,508 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 1,700 shares valued at $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Summit Matls Inc by 151,300 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $35.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 53,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 618,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Management Ri accumulated 54,219 shares or 1% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited holds 0.05% or 118,145 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 180,332 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 17,106 shares. Braun Stacey Associates owns 346,291 shares. 54,157 were accumulated by Murphy Capital Mngmt Inc. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 59,867 shares. 19,688 are held by Parsec Financial. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 0.8% or 5.11 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Roosevelt Invest Incorporated has 1.9% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lincluden Mngmt Limited holds 0.66% or 163,008 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holdg Inc holds 0.66% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 72,831 shares. Cumberland Inc invested 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Moreover, Oarsman Cap has 0.61% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 13,146 are owned by Benin Corp.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87 billion and $10.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (NYSE:PM) by 7,041 shares to 141,211 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Service Corp Intl Com (NYSE:SCI) by 11,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc Com (NYSE:CXO).