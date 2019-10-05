Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Lifted Icf Intl (ICFI) Position by $1.48 Million; Shares Rose; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Shares Declined

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 164.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 20,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 33,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.39 million, up from 12,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $80.32. About 67,133 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Rev $1.245B-$1.285B; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 27/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc sold 4,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 34,671 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.64M, down from 39,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 4.92 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 12/04/2018 – Altek Corporation (3059 TT) becomes the first ODM to deliver reference designs based on the Qualcomm Vision Intelligence Platfo; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 29/05/2018 – QUALCOMM REPORTS EXPIRATION OF CASH OFFERS FOR FOUR SERIES OF N; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 14/03/2018 – NXPI/QUALCOMM ARE SAID IN ONGOING MOFCOM REMEDY TALKS: DEALREP; 21/05/2018 – Fone Arena: Qualcomm, Facebook partner to bring high-speed internet connectivity in urban areas; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Withdraws Hostile Bid To Buy Qualcomm — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O – RECEIVED A PRESIDENTIAL ORDER TO IMMEDIATELY AND PERMANENTLY ABANDON THE PROPOSED TAKEOVER OF QUALCOMM BY BROADCOM LIMITED; 15/03/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Qualcomm to Buy Qualcomm? (Video)

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICF to Acquire DMS Disaster Consultants – PR Newswire” on August 02, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should ICF International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ICF Completes Acquisition of DMS Disaster Consultants – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Suggests It’s 34% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICF Secures Major Position on GSA IT Modernization Contract – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 803,173 shares to 2.88 million shares, valued at $44.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.22 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

