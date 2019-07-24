Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shareholder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Upped Its Position by $39.73 Million; Shareholder Leucadia National Increased Diamondback Energy (FANG) Position

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 795,405 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 362.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 393,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,847 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.80M, up from 108,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 8.85M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 21/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – If J.P. Morgan’s Alexa use rises, it should allow the bank’s employees to focus on more complex service requests from its clients; 21/05/2018 – Halcon Resources at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 26/04/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC PYPL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $81; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO ENDS PRESENTATION AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC – RUSAL REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY 1% OF COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO AS AT 28 TH FEBRUARY 2018; 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – Corning Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRFS.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26.30 FROM $25

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 64,116 shares. Timber Creek Lc has 1.34% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 19,515 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 10,575 shares. Corvex Limited Partnership accumulated 2.65M shares. Tributary Ltd Com has 2,900 shares. Samlyn Cap reported 237,094 shares stake. Bright Rock Ltd has 0.48% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). First Manhattan reported 97 shares. 17,688 were reported by Essex Investment Management Ltd Co. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dupont Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 15,614 are owned by Cipher Lp. Cls Limited owns 222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Invests Llc Oh stated it has 3,682 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,105 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $505,352 activity.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 215,669 shares to 24,290 shares, valued at $145,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,506 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Crystal Rock Cap Mgmt has invested 4.95% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.95% or 116,725 shares in its portfolio. Comerica State Bank has 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 967,357 shares. 6,168 are held by Brown Cap Ltd. Lumina Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,500 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Keating Invest Counselors owns 6,784 shares. Hills State Bank And Company holds 1.63% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 59,745 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc stated it has 1.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Boltwood Capital Mgmt has invested 1.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 517,324 are owned by Todd Asset Ltd. Jane Street Ltd holds 0.12% or 718,450 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Inc Et Al invested in 606,093 shares. Thomas White Intl Ltd has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 13,502 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5.28M shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI) by 10,000 shares to 104,500 shares, valued at $7.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 121,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,038 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (Call) (NYSE:ANTM).