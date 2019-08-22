Jpmorgan Chase & Company Position in Bgc Partners (BGCP) Has Decreased by $2.48 Million as Share Value Rose; Shareholder Letko Brosseau & Associates Raised Manulife Finl (MFC) Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 495,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.14. About 740,540 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC SAYS ANTICIPATES SECOND QUARTER 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF BETWEEN $890 MILLION AND $940 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC at ‘BBB-‘/’F3’; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 03/05/2018 – BGC Partners 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – NEWMARK REAFFIRMED ENTIRETY OF OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018; 27/03/2018 – BGC Partners Now Sees 1Q Revenue, Pretax Adjusted Earnings Above High End of Range of Prior Guidance; 13/04/2018 – FENICS Market Data launches scholarship award for Business Analytics students at Imperial College Business School; 03/05/2018 – BGC PARTNERS SEES 2Q CONSOLIDATED REV $890M-$940M, EST. $921.5M; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL BOOSTED BGC, MON, TIVO, ATUS IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES BGC PARTNERS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 30/05/2018 – BGC Partners Announces Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 560,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 22.00 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372.16M, up from 21.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.63. About 712,338 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT: PURCHASE OF PROPERTIES IN U.S. FOR US$387.0M; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Debentures’ Interest at 3.317% Until 2023, and Thereafter at Rate of 0.78% Over 3-Month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate; 15/05/2018 – Manulife Asset Management (Us) Buys Into SB Financial Group; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS – OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND WILL NOT PAY REGULAR QTRLY DISTRIBUTION NOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION RELATED TO TERMINATION; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – OTELLO CORPORATION ASA OTELLO.OL SAYS FILED A CLAIM WITH HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE IN ENGLAND AND WALES AGAINST MFC; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST MANU.Sl – TO BUY PROPERTY IN WASHINGTON, D.C. AND ATLANTA FOR US$387.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Manulife Releases 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report and Public Accountability Statement; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CFO PHIL WITHERINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’

More notable recent Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Manulife Financial declares $0.25 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Manulife brings units under investment management umbrella – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Manulife Is Looking Like A Promising Turnaround Story – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “MFC Bancorp Ltd. Provides Update On Corporate Actions – PRNewswire” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $10.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 153,410 shares to 2.80M shares, valued at $43.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 116,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.66M shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 557,305 shares to 8.29 million shares, valued at $19.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 174,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW).

More notable recent BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about BGC Partners Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BGC Partners (BGCP) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Stock Down – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why BGC Partners Stock Dropped 50.9% in December – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Analysts await BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BGCP’s profit will be $51.77M for 8.57 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by BGC Partners, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.