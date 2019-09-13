Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holder Motco Boosted Its Stake by $365,523 as Shares Rose; Shareholder Chou Associates Management Has Upped Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holding

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 108,442 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, up from 105,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $381.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $119.19. About 4.41M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q EPS $2.37; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Prysmian, Exits Sysmex; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS THEY WILL REVIEW INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE PRISONS; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – JPMORGAN $8 BILLION JURY LOSS FACES MASSIVE REDUCTION

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 1042.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 4.17M shares as the company's stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 4.57M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.92M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $463.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 30,627 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs International Intrinsic Value Fd I by 20,455 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $58.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Limited Term Tax Exempt Admiral Shs (VMLUX) by 40,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,348 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Inc (NYSE:UTX).

