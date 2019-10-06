Jpmorgan Chase & Company Has Raised United States Stl New (X) Stake by $5.96 Million; Share Value Declined; Harvey Partners Lifted Its Stake in Valmont Inds (VMI) as Share Value Rose

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (X) by 120.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 397,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.57% . The institutional investor held 726,505 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.98M, up from 329,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in United States Stl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 10.75 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 59.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Steel Slides As It Warns of Market Uncertainty Following Tariffs — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Anticipates Calling Back About 500 Employees Beginning This Month; 26/04/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP X.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 – $1.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: U.S. Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 09/04/2018 – U.S. STEEL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Raises Annual Forecast, Citing Steel Tariffs; 07/03/2018 – UNITED STATES STEEL CORP – RESTART PROCESS COULD TAKE UP TO FOUR MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – U. S. Steel Announces Changes to Executive Team; 22/03/2018 – Evening Standard: BREAKING: EU secures temporary exemption from US steel tariffs; 22/03/2018 – Joe Lynam BBC: MLEX Sources: EU (and ergo the UK) wins temporary reprieve from US Steel tariffs

Harvey Partners Llc increased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc bought 13,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 39,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 73,769 shares traded. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $8.00 TO $8.10; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.70 TO $7.80; 30/04/2018 – VALMONT COMPLETES SALE OF DONHAD PTY; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC QUARTERLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.70-EPS $7.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q EPS $1.72; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $8-Adj EPS $8.10

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $511.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 25,965 shares to 14,093 shares, valued at $495,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apyx Med Corp by 129,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,050 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).

